LAWRENCE — A man was pronounced dead after being struck by a train just before midnight Wednesday, police said.
Police said they received a report of a male being struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in the area of the McGovern Transportation center at 211 Merrimack St.
Paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital pronounced the male dead at the scene, police said.
The man's identity was not released by police.
An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Essex County District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police and Lawrence police detectives.
