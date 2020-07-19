ANDOVER — A 72-year-old man found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool Sunday afternoon was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Andover Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to a home on Gavin Circle about 3:35 p.m. after the man was spotted in the water.
First responders performed CPR on the unresponsive man after he was removed from the pool, according to a press release.
The Andover Police Department is investigating the incident. Further details were not available.