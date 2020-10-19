LAWRENCE — A man accused of seriously injuring a veteran Lawrence police officer remains held without bail more than two months after the incident, authorities said.
Police said Luis Morales-Colon, 30, was at the wheel of a car driving along Springfield Street that struck and pinned Officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3.
Police say Morales-Colon was fleeing the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street that officers were responding to.
Morales-Colon, during a court hearing on Sept. 29, was deemed a danger and ordered to remain held without bail at Middleton Jail.
He is now due back in Newburyport District Court on Oct. 29 for a probable cause hearing.
The case is being handled in Newburyport District Court, instead of Lawrence District Court where Farrington is known.
At-large for a month after Farrington was hurt, Morales-Colon was held without bail after his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court on a lengthy list of charges, including assault with intent to murder.
Due to the nature of the charges, the case will likely be presented to the Essex County grand jury for indictment.
If Morales-Colon is indicted, his case will be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
Morales-Colon was also charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering in the nighttime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury and resisting arrest.
Farrington, a Lawrence officer for the past 20 years, suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain injury. He was immediately med-flighted to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains at home recuperating with this family.
According to police, Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Morales-Colon was arrested on Sept. 2 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of the city.
