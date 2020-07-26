ANDOVER — An unidentified man faces charges after police say he ran shirtless through multiple backyards and jumped on the roof of a home Sunday morning while high on methamphetamine.
Numerous 911 callers reported that the man ran through their backyards, according to a post on the Andover Police Department’s Facebook page.
The man reportedly ran through fences and jumped on a roof, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was apprehended and faces numerous charges in Lawrence District Court.
Police said the man abandoned his car near the area of Ravens Bluff at River Road and tore through backyards shortly before 10 a.m.
But it didn’t end there.
After speaking with neighbors, police found out the man entered a garage on River Road and stole a bike right in front of the homeowner and her young children. Officers arrested the man after a short foot pursuit, according to police.
Police said after he was captured, it was obvious the man was under the influence of drugs “and was in medical distress due to his admitted use of methamphetamine.”
Andover Fire/Rescue took the man to the hospital for treatment.