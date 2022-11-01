NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover Police have arrested Adam Auditore, 26, of Medford in connection with attempted break-ins at Royal Crest Estates.
Five such attempts, three of which involved apartments occupied by Merrimack College students, were reported to North Andover and Merrimack College police early in the morning of October 31.
"As a result of a cooperative investigation, video evidence and help from the public responding to social media and local media posts, an arrest was made on Tuesday," said Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, and one count of trespassing. Auditore was booked and held at the North Andover Police Department awaiting bail review, and he will be arraigned at Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.
Foulds said that no one was injured during the break-ins. Foulds also said the matter is still under investigation, and future criminal charges are anticipated.
