LAWRENCE — Investigators have made one arrest in connection with the murder of a Lawrence man whose body was found in a Haverhill Street backyard Friday morning.
Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Torres is accused of driving the car that fled the fatal shooting at 461 Haverhill St. in Lawrence on Friday morning, according to Kimball.
Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead after his body was found around 8:30 a.m.
Javier "suffered multiple gun shot wounds," Kimball said.
Torres was arraigned on the accessory charge in Lawrence District Court on Monday and bail was set at $150,000. A judge also allowed the police report in the case to be impounded.
The homicide remains under investigation by Lawrence Police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.
