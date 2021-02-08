SALEM, Mass. — The man charged in a Lawrence murder that happened in May is behind bars following his arraignment in Salem Superior Court.
Hector Baez, 22, who has previous addresses in Lawrence and Haverhill, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder, assault to murder, two counts, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to court records.
He was held without bail and his next court date set for March 26 for a pre-trial hearing, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Baez is charged with the May 3 murder of Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, 26, on Newton Street.
Lawrence police said they received a call about shots fired on May 3. Paulino-Fernandez was found dead in the area. Two other men were also shot and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were treated and released, authorities said.
