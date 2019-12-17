ANDOVER — A 3-year-old boy was assaulted by his mother's boyfriend while his mother was in Stop & Shop, 209 North Main St., Saturday evening, according to the police log.
The boy's mother went to the police station at 10:24 p.m. and reported her son was assaulted by the boyfriend in her car while she was in the supermarket shopping.
Officers investigated and arrested Marc DiRocco, 33, of 6 Diamond St., apartment 29, Lawrence, and charged him with assault and battery on a child causing injury.
DiRocco was brought to the station at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the log.