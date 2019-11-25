Man charged with attempted murder after 6-month probe

LAWRENCE — A Salem, New Hampshire, man is facing attempted murder and strangulation charges for brutally beating a woman and leaving her for dead behind a Lawrence school last spring, according to police.
Detectives Carmen Purpora and Paul Aliano this week arrested and charged Michael Doyle, a 33-year-old landscaper, who police said confessed to severely beating the 35-year-old woman in late April.
To make the arrest, detectives spent the past 6-1/2 months "relentlessly" investigating, police said. The victim worked closely with detectives to help solve the case.
"She was extremely courageous, very brave, and continued to re-live this event," said Lt. Mark Ciccarelli, commander of the detective division. "He left her for dead out there."
Doyle, of 24 Scotland Ave., also is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On April 27 amid a torrential rain storm, Doyle beat and left the 35-year-old woman along a path in a wooded area behind the South Lawrence East School on Crawford Street, according to police.
Doyle and the victim had only met a short time prior, police said.
The woman had extreme head and facial injuries and ligature marks around her neck from where she appeared to have been strangled with a lanyard or something similar, Ciccarelli said.
Seriously injured, the woman awoke on the path several hours later in the early morning darkness.
"Soaked to the bone and alone," the woman started screaming and was able to alert area residents who called 911, Ciccarelli said.
During the investigation, the woman repeatedly met with detectives to go over the incident and provide information.
Doyle was held without bail at his Lawrence District Court arraignment. He is due back in court Wednesday, Nov. 27, for a hearing to determine if he's a danger to himself or others.
Detectives Purpora and Aliano spent months pouring through private and public surveillance video and applying for and obtaining search warrants for digital and cell phone evidence that linked Doyle to the assault, said Ciccarelli, noting the process was "painstaking" and "very lengthy."
Ciccarelli declined to elaborate on the various technologies Purpora and Aliano used due to the detective division's unrelated, ongoing investigations.
Police Chief Roy Vasque lauded the detectives for their work and for keeping at the case for many months.
"Their unrelenting work should be a message to both victims and suspects that we never stop investigating crimes no matter how long it takes," Vasque said.
