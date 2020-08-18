LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man is accused of breaking into a friend's apartment while she was home Friday night and then trying to escape in the trunk of a car, according to police.
Jeremy Flores, 25, of 39 Tremont St., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, breaking and entering in the night time to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,200, according to a police report by Officer Brandon Martinez.
Thalia Polanco, 25, of 38 Danbury Drive, Methuen, was also arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact, police said.
Police were called to an apartment at Hawthorne Way at 8:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a break-in.
When they arrived a 25-year-old woman came running toward the officers "screaming for help." A man, later identified as Flores, was chasing the woman, according to the report.
As soon as Flores saw police, he turned around and fled, temporarily evading them and prompting a search that included canine officers from Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, the Essex County Sheriff's Department and Massachusetts State Police.
Police said Polanco, driving a Cadillac, later pulled up near a dumpster with the trunk open and Flores jumped in. Flores was found by police inside the trunk, according to the report.
The female victim told police she was laying down in her bedroom when she suddenly heard a living room window break. She went into the bathroom, shut off the lights and called 911, according to the report.
Flores kicked down her bedroom door and forced his way into the bathroom. She said Flores showed her his bloody hands and said she should have spoken to him.
The woman said she had ignored texts from Flores all day. They had been friends since high school, she told police.
Flores was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment after the incident.
Neighbors questioned by police said they could hear a man yelling, "Why would you do this to me? You need to talk to me."
Flores was also wanted on five outstanding warrants, according to police.
