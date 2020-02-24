LAWRENCE — The man charged with shooting and killing a Lawrence public works employee last month was held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Monday morning.
Ariel Toribio, 20, is accused of killing Lawrence DPW worker Marcos “Tony” Antonio Ruiz.
Toribio was arrested and charged with murder Friday at the Lawrence District Courthouse by Lawrence and state police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
Ruiz, 52, of Methuen, was shot and killed as he filled potholes for the city at the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets on Jan. 15, according to police.
Investigators do not believe Ruiz was the intended target of the shooting.