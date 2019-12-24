LAWRENCE — The man who was arrested and charged with his third offense of drunken driving after the car he was operating crashed into a house in Andover late Sunday afternoon has been released on $1,000 cash bail.
The Essex District Attorney's Office asked Judge Tejal Mehta to set his bail at $15,000 cash during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday.
Louis Pineau, 57, of 24 Peaslee Terrace, Methuen, was ordered to appear in court Feb. 19. Besides drunken driving, he also faces charges of negligent operation, a marked lanes violation and driving without or tampering with an interlock ignition device.
Mehta ordered Pineau to refrain from driving a motor vehicle, abstain from alcohol and comply with a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew while he awaits his next court appearance. He must also wear a monitoring device.
Pineau crashed into a house at 62 North St., according to police. He was arrested by Officer Dan Devine. Pineau said he had drunk six beers and made a "bad mistake," according to the police report.
He cooperated with officers at the scene of the crash and during booking, police said. The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.