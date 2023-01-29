METHUEN - Police are investigating a "fatal shooting" early Sunday morning in the city.
At 2:06 a.m., Methuen police received a report a "shots fired" in the Haverhill Street area, officials said.
Minutes later, officers learned a male gunshot victim had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital.
"The victim was treated at the hospital but died of his injuries," according to joint statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and police Chief Scott McNamara on Sunday afternoon.
The age and identity of the victim were not released.
The incident remains under investigation by Methuen detectives and state troopers from Tucker's office.
