A 35-year-old Dorchester man died Saturday after losing control of his van on Interstate 93 in Andover, State Police said.
According to a statement from the State Police, a little before noon troopers from the State Police Andover barracks responded to the site of a motor vehicle crash on I-93 north, just north of Exit 42.
After conducting a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the man who died was driving a 2006 Chevrolet van in the left lane when, for reasons still unknown, he lost control of the van and rolled over in the right travel lanes. The Chevrolet then struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound in the right lane, before coming to a stop in the wood line on the side of the road.
According to State Police, the Dorchester man was the operator and sole occupant of the Chevrolet. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.
The victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin notifications are made.
The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old man also from Dorchester, was not injured.