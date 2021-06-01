ANDOVER — One man died in an accident on Interstate 495 near the Tewksbury line Monday night after his car, a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, got wedged under a tractor-trailer after hitting another vehicle.
The man's name, age, and city or town of residence have not been released pending his next-of-kin notifications, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 11:20 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-495 south.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the adult male lost control of his car, struck another vehicle, and then went under the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was also southbound.
The operator was determined to be deceased at the scene. No other motorists were injured.
The facts and circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the State Police-Andover Barracks, Troop A, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.