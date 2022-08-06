LAWRENCE — A man died after an industrial accident Saturday morning at a Unitex Textile Rental Services, 155 Shepard St.
The man, whose name, age or hometown is not being released, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital in cardiac arrest and passed from his injuries, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney.
The man got tangled in machinery will installing a dryer, Meaney said.
Meaney added that the Lawrence Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:22 a.m.
By the time he was removed from the machine, the man was in cardiac arrest, said Meaney.
The man was not an employee of Unitex but an employee of the company installing the machinery, said Meaney.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was notified of the incident and is currently investigating, said Meaney. An OSHA spokesman could not be reached.
Unitex is a medical uniform and linen services company that has been in existence for 100 years. It is family run and has more than 1,500 employees. The Lawrence facility is one of 10 locations the company has New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Its corporate offices are in Elmsford, New York.
The Regional Safety Manager for Unitex, Colin Giles, said the incident was under investigation and that he could not comment at this time.
