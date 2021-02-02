BOSTON – A Lawrence man was indicted late last week by a federal grand jury for fentanyl possession, authorities said. 

Anyelo Aybar-Franco, 25, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Aybar-Franco was previously charged by criminal complaint, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice. 

Aybar-Franco possessed with intent to distribute over 65 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 20, 2020, according to court papers. 

A native of the Dominican Republic, Aybar-Franco faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to the DOJ statement. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you