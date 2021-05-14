LAWRENCE — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Haverhill Street yard Friday morning.
A deceased male with "apparent gunshot wounds" was found in the backyard at 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The identity of the man was not released.
The homicide remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates.
