ANDOVER — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found in the Merrimack River on Sunday as a Lowell man, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office.
The man was identified as Moses Harris, 25, of Lowell, who was last seen Dec. 19, 2020, Kimball said. Foul play is not suspected, she said.
On Sunday, a dog-walker spotted Harris' body in the water about 15 yards from shore, Kimball said. The Andover Fire Department used a boat to remove the body from the water.
Harris' body was recovered near 400 River Road, where emergency personnel parked near the road and had to walk through the woods to recover the body, Andover police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy said.