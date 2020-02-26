CONCORD, N.H. — Ajitharan Raveendran, 29, of Toronto, Ontario, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Wednesday for participating in a conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
He was one of three men who were operating a bank fraud scheme out of a Methuen hotel room who have pleaded guilty to the crimes, Murray said.
Raveendran pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2019. Tharushan Nirmalachandran previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2019, and, on Feb. 14, 2020, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. Syed Hoque pleaded guilty Dec. 13, 2019, and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2020.
In addition to their 15-month prison sentences, Raveendran and Nirmalachandran were ordered to pay $43,980 in restitution and to forfeit more than $61,000, according to the statement.
“Bank fraud causes serious financial losses and inconvenience to victims, drives up business costs and undermines confidence in our banking system,” Murray said. “Fraudsters who steal hard-earned money from innocent victims should expect to be caught, prosecuted and incarcerated. I am grateful to the law enforcement officers whose excellent work led to this successful prosecution.”
In April 2019, Hudson police were alerted to a man who drove his car through an ATM several times to make withdrawals, Murray said.
The officer saw that man, later identified as Hoque, holding a cellphone that was displaying several sets of numbers on the screen and saw a large amount of cash on the front passenger seat of his car and several ATM or credit cards on the center console, according to Murray.
A search of Hoque’s phone revealed a group of text messages in an application called “WhatsApp” showing members of the conspiracy coordinating their activities as they withdrew money from ATMs with the cloned debit cards, according to Murray.
Surveillance video from the Methuen hotel showed that, early in the morning on April 27, 2019, Nirmalachandran and Raveendran carried large duffel bags out of their hotel room. Investigators later found duffel bags during a search of Nirmalachandran’s car that contained a portable MSR machine; 103 Visa, American Express and MasterCard gift cards — 96 of which contained cloned debit card information; more than $51,000; and a Hewlett Packard laptop computer. A later search of the computer revealed text files that contained over 170 debit card numbers.
In total, from April 25, 2019, through April 27, 2019, members of the conspiracy successfully withdrew at least $43,980 and attempted to withdraw an additional $69,900 from other people’s bank accounts using cloned debit cards.
This matter was investigated by the United States Secret Service, with assistance from the Hudson and Methuen police departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter.
Raveendran faces likely removal to Canada after the completion of his prison sentence.