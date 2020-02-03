Man gets 7 to 9 years in child-rape case

SALEM, Mass. — A 23-year-old Lawrence man found guilty of child rape and other assault charges was sentenced Monday to seven to nine years in state prison, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
Angel Mateo, of 76 Phillips St., Lawrence. was faced with 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.
Of the 16 charges, a jury in Salem Superior Court found Mateo guilty of three — a lesser charge of child rape (statutory rape), indecent assault and battery on a child, and assault and battery, according to information provided by Blodgett’s office.
The charges include crimes involving four female victims, including a 13-year-old girl. Two of them testified during the trial.
Mateo’s prison stay will be followed by three years of probation, during which he must submit to sex-offender evaluation and treatment, said Kimball.
He will also need to wear a GPS monitor, stay away from and have no contact with victims and witnesses, and cannot have unsupervised contact with children younger than 16, according to Kimball.
She said Mateo’s seven- to nine-year sentence will be offset by 1,201 days — just over three years — of jail credit.
Mateo has been held without bail since Oct. 20, 2016, after he was arrested and charged with attacking the 13-year-old girl as she walked to middle school in Lawrence.
After his arrest, police located several more alleged victims.
Two women who testified said Mateo attacked them after they parked their cars. Both said he put them in a headlock and dragged them down the street during the attack.
One woman said she grabbed onto a fence, struggled with Mateo and then was able to break free, according to her testimony.
One woman testified she read in the "the newspaper" about Mateo's arrest in October 2016. She then started looking for other news articles and searched on social media for Angel Mateo.
She said she found his Instagram account and scrolled back to June 11, 2016 — the day she was attacked — and he was wearing the same red shirt with metal designs he had on during the attack.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick told jurors of the attack involving the girl, 13, who police say Mateo brought into his Phillips Street home and raped. The girl told police Mateo was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. Movement information from the bracelet was used to link Mateo to previously unsolved crimes, she said.
But defense attorney Jeffrey Sweeney, in his opening statement said there are big differences in what the girl initially told police and how she later re-framed her story.
Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.