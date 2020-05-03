ANDOVER — The 35-year-old Dorchester man who died Saturday after losing control of his van on Interstate 93 has been identified as Radhames Marrero, state police said.
The accident took place just before noon on Saturday, north of Exit 42 on I-93 north.
After conducting a preliminary investigation, troopers believe that Marrero was driving a 2006 Chevrolet van in the left lane when, for reasons still unknown, he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over in the right travel lanes.
The Chevrolet then struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy that was traveling north in the right lane before coming to a stop in the woodline on the side of the road.
Marrero was the driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Marrero was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old man also from Dorchester, was not injured.
It is still unknown what circumstances contributed to Marrero losing control of his vehicle. The accident remains under investigation.