Man indicted for using cane to rob bank  

LAWRENCE —A Haverhill man who police say robbed a Lawrence bank while using a cane has been indicted by the Essex County grand jury and now faces arraignment in Salem Superior Court.
Daniel Rivera, 33, of 33 Bartlett St., was captured on Oct. 17 in Manchester, New Hampshire, by U.S. Marshals and the Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension team the afternoon after police say he robbed the Santander Bank branch at 406 S. Union St. in Lawrence.
Lawrence police put out an alert and distributed Rivera's picture after the bank was robbed Oct. 16 at 9:06 a.m.
Police say he passed a note to a teller demanding money. He was not armed with a weapon but was using a cane to help him walk, police said.
The grand jury indictment now means Rivera will be arraigned in the near future in Salem Superior Court on an armed robbery charge. The penalties he faces if convicted at the superior court level are more severe.
Following his previous Lawrence District Court arraignment, Rivera remained held with bail at Middleton Jail, according to court records.
The morning of the robbery, police say Rivera was wearing a black Tap Out sweat shirt, black Patriots hat, white sweatpants and Nike Air Max sneakers, according to a police report.
He handed a teller a note that said, "Bank robbery, no alarm, no tracking, no die pack, 100s, 50s, 20s," according to police.
Bank security was able to quickly retrieve images of the robber, whom police later identified as Rivera, according to the report.
The note the robber passed was also taken as evidence by police, according to the report.
Police were also able to retrieve surveillance video, including city-maintained video, from other area locations and businesses, according to the report.
Another detective was able to soon obtain the name of Rivera's girlfriend, whom police traced to Haverhill, according to the report. They viewed the woman's Facebook page and "in multiple photos ... we see her boyfriend, who is Daniel Rivera," according to police.
Rivera is seen in the Facebook photos with a cane "and in one of the videos he is seen wearing a black Tap Out sweatshirt, similar to the one worn by the person robbing Santander Bank" on Oct. 16, according to the report.
Detectives also said a gray Acura matching one belonging to Rivera's girlfriend was seen on video near the bank that morning, according to the police report.
The report also noted that after police put Rivera's picture and description on social media that day they received numerous tips from the public about his whereabouts.
