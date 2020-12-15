Man indicted on OUI homicide charge 

SALEM, Mass. — A little more than a year after a crash that killed a North Andover mother of four, a Lawrence man is scheduled to be arraigned on motor vehicle homicide and related charges in Salem Superior Court.
Bradley Zucchino, 27, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury and his case will now move from Lawrence District Court to superior court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
He is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 24 on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, speeding and a marked lanes violation, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Yahaira Colon, 30, was killed Jan. 12, 2020 when the BMW Zucchino was driving slammed into her SUV near Waverly Road at 10:08 p.m., police said.
Zucchino's blood alcohol level was .322 to .326 which is four times over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report.
He was arraigned in the summer in Lawrence District Court but no bail was set. He was ordered to wear a SCRAM unit — a remote alcohol monitor, to remain alcohol free and submit to random screens, and not to drive without a valid license.
It's unclear if a prosecutor will seek bail at his arraignment in superior court early next year.
Jessica Mercado, 32, Colon's passenger who survived the crash, suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic shock disorder, she said previously.
Zucchino was not arrested immediately after the crash. He was issued a summons to appear in district court initially on the charges in August.
The night of Jan. 12, Colon, who owned a condominium nearby, was driving Mercado home to Lawrence, according to authorities.
Colon's family members said they were told Yahaira saw the oncoming car swerving on Waverly Road. They said she pulled over and attempted to get out of the car's path but her vehicle was hit anyway.
Colon's SUV landed on its right side near a front lawn, according to police. The other vehicle, a BMW sedan, was stopped nearby.
Zucchino was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police.
He smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, according to a police report.
Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," the report states.
"Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continues.
Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
A Lawrence General doctor who treated Zucchino after the crash said he had "acute alcohol intoxication" and a "slight slurred speech," according to medical records reviewed by police.
"One of the doctors stated that after admission, Zucchino was 'intoxicated at that time,'" according to the report.
Samples of Zucchino's blood from that night were analyzed Jan. 31 at the state police crime lab. The blood alcohol for the first test was .322 and the .326 for the second test, according to a North Andover police report.
Massachusetts drivers are considered intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08.
