LAWRENCE — A man was pronounced dead after being hit by a commuter train on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The male was hit behind 65 Merrimack St., which is located near the intersection of Parker and Merrimack streets.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
Police said the male was pronounced dead the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics.
Lawrence firefighters also responded to the scene.
The age and identity of the male were not immediately available.
An investigation is being conducted by state troopers assigned to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police.