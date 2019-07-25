BOSTON — A Dominican national with Merrimack Valley connections who was convicted of laundering nearly $1 million in fraudulently obtained Internal Revenue Service refund checks was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.
Francisco Oscar “Frank” Grullon, 52, formerly of Andover, was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to pay restitution of $1.6 million. Grullon will face deportation proceedings after he completes his sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Grullon was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, 15 counts of theft or conversion of United States property, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after a six-day trial in April. Grullon was arrested in the Dominican Republic and extradited to the United States in 2018.
He conspired with attorney R. David Cohen, who in 2016 was convicted of his role in the scheme to deposit and launder more than 100 fraudulently obtained tax refund checks. Grullon used 11 accounts at five different banks, Lelling said.
The checks were based on fraudulent tax returns with false W-2 information, usually using the name and Social Security number of a resident of Puerto Rico, where residents are not required to file federal income tax returns, according to Lelling.
Once the fraudulent returns were accepted by the IRS, refund checks were sent to addresses in Lawrence, East Boston and New York.
From October 2011 until November 2013, Grullon and his co-conspirators obtained and negotiated more than $1.6 million in fraudulent checks, including nearly $1 million in checks that were the products of fraudulent tax refunds, Lelling said.
Grullon and his co-conspirators deposited the checks into bank accounts in the name of a front company, AD Professional Association Inc., and in co-conspirator Cohen’s attorney client trust accounts.
When questioned by bank officials about the suspicious quantity of U.S. Treasury checks, Grullon falsely claimed that he was depositing them as a favor for friends and that he had a check-cashing license.
Later, after their accounts were closed by several banks, Grullon and Cohen recruited a third co-conspirator and directed him to open accounts for AD Professional Association Inc., deposit more than $500,000 in Treasury checks and make hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash withdrawals.
Lelling, Kristina O’Connell, special agent in charge of Internal Revenue Service criminal investigations in Boston; Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Boston; and Stephen A. Marks, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Boston Field Division announced the sentencing of Grullon on Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elysa Q. Wan prosecuted the case.