ANDOVER — Police searched in vain for a man who fled a traffic stop and a car accident on the northbound ramp to Interstate 93 from River Road on Wednesday.
At around noon, police attempted to stop the vehicle for a registration violation. But when the driver pulled over, he got into a minor accident on the ramp, police said.
The unidentified man then fled on foot, leading to a chase that lasted a couple of hours.
The man got away and fled toward Old River Road and Lawrence through the neighborhood that includes Campanelli Drive. River Road leads directly into Lawrence and passes by the Greater Lawrence Technical High School.
Two police dogs as well as other resources were called in to search for the man, according to Andover police Lt. Eddie Guy.
"They were unsuccessful," he said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
Guy said police have an idea of who the man might be so they will keep looking for him.