LAWRENCE — A fire of unknown origin at 5 Saxonia Ave. claimed the life of an elderly man early Thursday evening.
Nine tenants of the three-family house were displaced.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, who commanded the firefighting operation, said the blaze was reported at 5:07 p.m. Engine 6 was the first pumper to arrive and the crew began attacking the fire on the first floor, he said.
The unidentified victim, described by the chief as being the father of an occupant, was in the first-floor apartment. The chief said he had “no idea” what caused the fire. It was “way too early in the investigation” to say how it started, he said.
Alexis Peralta, who lives on Saxonia Avenue, was walking his dog when he saw the flames.
“I saw the orange,” he said.
He secured his dog outside the building, yelled to a man who had a phone to call 911 and entered the house, he said.
He knocked on the door on the first floor – but “no one answered,” he said. He then went upstairs, he said, and ended up kicking in the door and telling the people inside to get out.
“It all happened so fast,” he said.
Carlo De La Rosa, 15, was among the people in the second-floor apartment.
“I thought, ‘is this really a fire?’” he said. When he heard the windows breaking, he said he realized it was the real thing. As he and the others left, the building was full of smoke.
De La Rosa said he lives in the Bronx. He was visiting relatives at the house when the fire broke out. He estimated he lost $2,000 worth of clothing and other items.
Deb Duxbury supervised the relief effort of the American Red Cross. The organization gave nine people cards they could use to purchase food and to stay at a hotel, she said.
All nine are adults, she said.
The house was rendered uninhabitable but Moriarty said it could be rehabilitated. From a distance, the structure does not appear to be badly damaged. The roof and walls seem to be intact, though part of the white exterior wall between the first- and second-floor windows is charred.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze along with the Lawrence Fire and Police departments. Three pumpers and two ladder trucks were dispatched to the scene.
A hydrant at the corner of Saxonia Avenue and East Pleasant Street, only a few feet from the side of the house, fed the engines.
Moriarty said the water pressure was adequate.
By 7:30 p.m., most of the fire trucks had left.