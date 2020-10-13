ANDOVER — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to five bank robberies, including a 2018 robbery at Santander Bank in Andover.
Dong Lee, 50, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery before U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns Tuesday. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.
In Oct. 2018, Lee was charged with co-defendant Charles Lamont Wheeler, 46, who pleaded guilty in March 2020. Wheeler’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020.
According to the prosecutor, Lee and Wheeler were responsible for the robberies of the Santander Bank in Andover on Sept. 8, 2018; the Berkshire Bank in Boston on Sept. 8, 2018; the Rockland Trust in Braintree on Sept. 12, 2018; the Abington Savings Bank in Avon on Sept. 14, 2018; and Crescent Credit Union in Brockton on Sept. 14, 2018.
Lee and Wheeler were arrested following the Sept. 14, 2018 robberies which resulted in a high-speed auto chase by the Massachusetts State Police.
They are facing sentences of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The FBI, Massachussets State Police, Brockton Police, Attleboro Police and North Attleboro Police were involved in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.