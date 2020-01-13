BOSTON — A Dominican man pleaded guilty Monday to heroin charges.
Alexander Martinez-Peguero, 38, was living in Lawrence when he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled his sentencing for May 5.
In January 2019, Martinez-Peguero was arrested along with his brother Angel Martinez-Peguero, 27, who is awaiting trial. On Dec. 20, 2018, investigators seized nearly a kilogram of heroin from the Martinez-Peguero brothers during a raid in Lawrence, according to court documents.
Investigators also seized a loaded semiautomatic pistol from Angel Martinez-Peguero’s waistband when they arrested him, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of as much as $5 million.
Lelling; Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Division; and Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of Massachusetts State Police; announced Alexander Martinez-Peguero's guilty plea.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.