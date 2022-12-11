LAWRENCE — After two days of trial, a man accused of killing a Lawrence peace advocate decided to plead guilty.
Edgardo Carabello, 51, pleaded guilty Thursday to the involuntary manslaughter of Eddy Novo, 37. It was supposed to be the third day of Carabello’s trial in front of Superior Court Judge William Barrett.
Carabello, of Nashua, now faces sentencing Dec. 15. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years in state prison, according to Massachusetts law.
He remains held without bail pending sentencing, according to court records.
Novo was stabbed to death in October 2021 as he tried to break up a fight between Carabello and another man near 205 Broadway in Lawrence, authorities said.
A father of three children, Novo’s goal was to end violence, according to longtime friend Kemal Bozkurt of Lawrence.
Novo lived in Lawrence for more than 20 years and was employed in construction and demolition.
Following a funeral, his friend said Novo became the second person buried in the Muslim section of the Spring Grove Road cemetery in Andover.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.