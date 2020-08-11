ANDOVER — A resident of Lowell Street called police Sunday saying he had received four or five text messages containing photos of dismembered body parts, police say.
Andover police spokesperson Lieutenant Edward Guy said the text messages also included information about the recipient's family.
“Based on recent similar incidents, it appears this is a type of phishing scam in an attempt to extort money,” Guy stated.
The Andover Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who receives messages like these is asked to contact the Andover Police Department at 978-475-0411.