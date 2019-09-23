LAWRENCE — A man was found dead Monday morning in an area underneath the Central Bridge, police said.
Police said the man is age 49 and from Lawrence. His name was not released by authorities Monday, however.
At this point, his death is not believed to be suspicious, police said.
Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s office in Boston before making a final determination.
Lawrence detectives and troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s are investigating.