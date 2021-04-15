ANDOVER — One of the men who was responsible for a 2018 bank robbery in Andover has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.
Dong Lee, 50, of Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to more than nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for five counts of bank robberies, including the one in Andover, according to a statement from the Justice Department.
Lee, who pleaded guilty in October, was charged with co-defendant Charles Lamont Wheeler who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 84 months in prison previously.
The Andover robbery at Santander Bank on Sept. 8, 2018, was the first in a spree of robberies before Lee and Wheeler would ultimately be arrested following a high-speed chase, according to the department.
The two men were connected to the robberies at Berkshire Bank in Boston on Sept. 8, Rockland Trust in Braintree on Sept. 12, Abington Savings Bank in Avon on Sept. 14 and Crescent Credit Union in Brockton on Sept.14 because of similarities described by the bank tellers.
After robbing Crescent Credit Union in Brockton, the two men lead police on a high-speed car chase and were arrested in Attleboro, according to the department.
The FBI, Massachusetts State Police, Avon, Brockton, Attleboro and North Attleboro police departments worked on the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.