BOSTON — A former Lawrence man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $17,000 in benefits from MassHealth, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and various other medical and utility providers was sentenced Wednesday to two years and one day in prison.
U.S. District Court Judge William Young also ordered Jose Miguel Baez, 43, to pay approximately $17,194 to the agencies he defrauded. Baez must serve two years of supervised release and will be subject to deportation after he completes his sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
On Aug. 7, 2017, Baez obtained a Massachusetts driver’s license by using the identity of a United States citizen who was born in Puerto Rico, Lelling said. Eight days later, he applied for MassHealth by using the victim’s identity and obtained $3,727 in benefits.
Baez also used the victim’s identity in other instances, including the collection of unemployment benefits and paying utility and medical bills – on which he defaulted, according to Lelling.
When Baez was arrested last April, agents recovered the Massachusetts driver’s license issued to him with the fraudulent identity and a copy of his Dominican identification document in his true name and bearing his photo.
Baez was identified, among other things, from a fingerprint match with a Dominican Republic identification document issued to him, Lelling said.
The defendant pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number, aggravated identity theft and false statements in matters relating to health care in December.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Weinstein of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.
Lelling, along with Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Boston; Scott Antolik, special agent in charge of Social Security investigations in Boston; Michael Mikulka, special agent in charge of investigations for the U.S. Department of Labor in the New York region; and Phillip Coyne, special agent in charge of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigations in Boston, announced Baez's sentencing Thursday.