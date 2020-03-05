METHUEN — Authorities chased a red Honda from Methuen to Andover on Wednesday night, but were unable to catch the driver who they believe was involved in the shooting of a Lawrence man.
An officer said he heard shots fired on French Street around 9:35 p.m. and asked for additional police to respond immediately, according to a report.
Officer Jeff Torrisi found a 19-year-old Lawrence man who had been shot. He immediately began medical aid until Methuen firefighters arrived and took over, police said.
"The victim’s motor vehicle was struck numerous times with bullets on the driver’s side," the police report states.
The wounded man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The accused shooter's car was identified as a 2001, red Honda CRV, police said.
Officer Paul Ramirez located the vehicle and, according to the report, pursued the car from Methuen, through Lawrence and into North Andover.
The driver, however, was able to elude police.
Bullet casings were found on French Street. State police crime services and ballistics were called to the area to process the scene, police said.
The Honda CRV was found in North Andover on Thursday morning and is being processed for evidence, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Methuen and North Andover and state police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.