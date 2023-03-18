LAWRENCE -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Walnut Street late Friday night.
Just before midnight the Lawrence Police Department received a series of 911 calls reporting shots fired and a man down, according to a press release from the Essex District Attorney's office.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim is being withheld until family members can be notified.
The shooting is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police Department.
