LAWRENCE — Alan Jimenez, 23, of Lawrence was the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
Jimenez was shot and killed and a woman seriously injured in the shooting on Market Street, according to a statement from the DA.
At 3:09 a.m., local police responded to a report of gunshots fired at 90 Market St.
They found Jimenez dead and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball wrote in the statement.
No arrests have been made and the woman has not been identified.
The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transported to a Boston hospital where she remains in serious condition, according to the statement.
The case remains under investigation.