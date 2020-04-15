BOXFORD — A 27-year-old Kingston man suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when the 2004 Isuzu Ascender SUV he was driving rolled over on the northbound side of Interstate 95, state police said.
The victim was medflighted to Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, according to Sgt. Paul Sullivan, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police. State troopers, with assistance from Boxford and Georgetown police officers, closed both sides of the highway at 4:20 p.m. to allow the helicopter to land, Sullivan said.
The helicopter left for Boston at 4:44 p.m. and the southbound side of the highway and one lane on the northbound side were reopened shortly thereafter. The entire highway was reopened by 5:41 p.m., Sullivan said.
The crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. and happened at mile marker 74.8, near the Topsfield Road exit. Troopers from the Newbury and Danvers state police barracks as well as the Boxford Fire Department responded.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.