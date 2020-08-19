Man wanted for injuring Lawrence police officer on duty 

LAWRENCE — Police released the identity of a man wanted for seriously injuring Lawrence police Officer Carl Farrington while he was on duty earlier this month.
Farrington, 51, was struck and pinned by a fleeing car as he responded to a report of breaking and entering on Springfield Street just before midnight on Aug. 3.
The veteran officer suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain bleed. He remains at a Boston hospital.
A warrant for Luis Morales-Colon, 30, has been issued for numerous offenses, including assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said Wednesday.
Authorities say he is one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said.
His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
No further information on the fatal incident was available Thursday from Allentown police.
One man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Morales-Colon is also wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, breaking and entering in the nighttime, illegal use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, assault and battery on a police officer causing bodily injury and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.