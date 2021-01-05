Man who barricaded himself in home ordered held for mental evaluation

NEWBURYPORT — A man who police say barricaded himself inside his Atkinson Street home last week has been committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
According to published reports, Friday's incident was the second time in less than 10 years the same man, Henry Taft, had prompted a massive police response after refusing to leave his home.
More than a dozen heavily armed police officers with at least two armored vehicles surrounded Taft's home around 10 a.m. Friday after he refused to come out when ordered by police.
Earlier Friday morning, at least one witness saw Taft break into the Newburyport One Stop gas station next to The Park Lunch on Merrimac Street and then run back to his home, carrying what was thought to be a handgun, police said.
After SWAT team members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out around 11:15 a.m. Police had closed off nearby streets and sent out an automated phone call asking residents around Atkinson Street to shelter in place.
Taft was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.
At Taft's arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court, Judge Jean Curran ordered him held without bail for mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. Curran reached her decision after listening to testimony by a court doctor who said Taft had a long history of mental illness, including bipolar and manic behavior. The doctor also said Taft stopped taking his medication about a week before Friday's standoff and would benefit from further evaluation.
Taft's attorney, Tony Papoulias, did not object to the commitment and agreed Taft's behavior was a "symptom of his mania."
In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and regional SWAT teams into a three-hour standoff. After Taft's arrest, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills, according to a Gloucester Daily Times story.
About five years later in Newburyport, Taft was charged with indecent exposure, assault on a police dog, threatening to commit a crime (murder), malicious destruction of property worth more than $250, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a Storey Avenue pizza parlor.
According to a report, a jogger saw Taft after he broke into the Kent Street gas station around 8 a.m. Friday and then followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.
"I broke it. Call the cops," the witness said, according to Inspector Michael Sugrue's report.
Another witness called police to say she saw Taft carrying a gun as he walked to Atkinson Street.
After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, Sugrue and other local police officers swept the home. They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun, police said. Officers also found two packs of cigarettes reported stolen from the gas station, according to Sugrue's report.