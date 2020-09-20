SALEM, Mass. — A man who helped dump a young woman's body into the Spicket River in Lawrence — and was captured on surveillance video doing so — was sentenced to serve two to six years in state prison.
Nelson Gilles, 24, of Lawrence, is eligible for parole after serving two years of the sentence.
With 396 days credit for time he's already served at Middleton Jail, Gilles could be eligible for parole within the next year, according to court records.
Gilles, of 25 Bowdoin St., pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact recently in Salem Superior Court.
He and Giovanni Lebron, 25, were both charged in connection with the July 23, 2019 murder of Nicole Connor, 24, of Haverhill.
Authorities said surveillance video captured images of Lebron and Gilles dumping Connor's body, along with a couch, in the Spicket River near the Manchester Street park.
Lebron, who is charged with first-degree murder, was initially arraigned secretly in a hospital room. He did not appear publicly in a courtroom until three months later, after he was indicted on the murder charge by the Essex County grand jury. His case is still pending.
Gilles pleaded guilty Sept. 1. For conviction of accessory after the fact, he faced a maximum penalty of seven years in state prison. Prosecutors sought a sentence of six to seven years, according to court records.
Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit imposed the sentence of two to six years, noting in his remarks Gilles would be eligible but not guaranteed parole after two years, and that Gilles had 396 days credit for time served.
Tabit said he had reviewed the surveillance video and could "appreciate how bad it is."
However, the judge also noted Gilles' age, that he had shown remorse, had structure in his life and had no previous criminal record, according to an audio transcript of the proceeding.
But Assistant District Attorney Jay Gubitose stressed Gilles "committed" the crime, using both his effort and strength.
"It goes beyond words what he did that night. That's who he is," he said.
Gubitose also said investigators learned of a phone call Gilles' made after Connor's body, the couch and assorted belongings were dumped.
"He wanted to know if they still had the headphones ... or if the headphones had been thrown away," Gubitose said during the plea hearing.
"That's what he was concerned about that night," he said.
At the plea hearing, Tabit also asked for Connor's father, who he said at been present at previous court hearings of Gilles'.
Gubitose said Connor's father had stopped talking to prosecutors and wasn't returning phone calls or texts. They did notify him of the plea hearing on Sept. 1, however, Gubitose said.
Attempts to reach David Connor for this article were unsuccessful.
Lebron's case on the murder charge is still pending in Salem Superior Court. Several court dates this spring and summer were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which shut down courthouses and has delayed court business.
It's unclear from court records when Lebron is scheduled next to be in court.
Following Connor's murder, blood spots were found on the walls of Lebron's apartment nearby at 20 Daisy St. and during questioning by investigators, Lebron admitted to stabbing and killing Connor, a prosecutor said previously.
During booking, Lebron became distressed and started banging his head in a booking room at the Lawrence Police Department.
He was taken to the hospital and there he "told a nurse he murdered somebody and called his friend to help him dispose of the body," Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Nasson said during a previous court hearing.
Lebron, if convicted of first-degree murder, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.