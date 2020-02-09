Several communities in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire have carbon monoxide detectors in their schools to protect students from the dangerous gas, local officials said.
All schools in Methuen, Lawrence, Andover and Derry, New Hampshire, have the detectors, school officials said.
Haverhill has detectors in at least two schools, but Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said he would need to check other city schools before being able to say whether they all have detectors.
Pfifferling said when Whittier Middle School's boiler was replaced, hardwired CO detectors were installed and detectors were also installed at the Greenleaf School when its boiler underwent a conversion.
"We're checking on the other school buildings," he said late Friday afternoon. "Obviously, we want our buildings to be safe from any harmful situation, and we will comply with any state law that is put into place."
Haverhill City Councilor William Macek, a former longtime chair of the Natural Resources and Public Property Committee, said he would support additional safety measures in all municipal buildings, especially schools.
"If they (CO detectors) were so important to residential structures — and I know people have been saved by them — I see no reason why they should not seriously be considered for schools and commercial buildings in the state," he said. "This is something that will need to be researched at the state level as to how and where they should be placed."
"I would hope our local delegation would consider supporting this bill and moving it forward for study and consideration," Macek added.
District spokesman Chris Markuns said the CO2 detectors installed in all Lawrence school boiler rooms are electrically powered with a battery backup.
"An alert goes off in the building and it's quite loud, from what I understand," he said. "We also have alarms in a number of school kitchens."
Andover Facilities Director Janet Nicosia said detectors in all public schools in town are hardwired and integrated into appliances, such as the hoods of stoves.
"We keep our equipment up to date," she said.
Methuen School Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the city's four grammar schools and the high school have detectors.
Derry Public School Business Administrator Jane Simard said all public schools have detectors outside their boiler rooms.