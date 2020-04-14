ANDOVER — An employee at the Market Basket cold storage distribution center who tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to work until he has fully recovered, a company spokeswoman said.
The employee reported that he had the coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Justine Griffin. The center is at 340 Ballardvale St.
"We hope for his swift recovery," Griffin said. "Most supermarket companies operating at this time are faced with these challenges. We have taken the same steps in each case, as we did here. We have reported it to public health officials and follow their guidance."
Griffin said the employee's closest contacts on the job have been sent home for a 14-day quarantine. The company also hired a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the warehouse, she said.
Other workers at the warehouse said they feared going to work Friday morning, according to media reports.
"We understand that some of our associates were concerned to come into the warehouse this morning," Griffin said. "We consider it our responsibility to continue to take the aggressive steps necessary to protect our associates and also to make sure they understand the precautions they need to take to best protect themselves."
Besides limiting the number of people in stores and disinfecting carriages more diligently, Market Basket has begun installing Plexiglas shields at checkout counters, she added.