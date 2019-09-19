LAWRENCE — Senator Ed Markey joined approximately 30 Lawrence residents Thursday night to discus their economic challenges that they said ranged from affordable housing, securing jobs that pay a living wage, and how the system is leaving them behind.
Markey indicated he understood their challenges by relating to his father living with five brothers in a triple decker while growing up in South Lawrence.
“The story today for Philips Street in South Lawrence is the same as it was then,” Markey said. “The story doesn’t change. Hard working people trying to do the best for their children so that they can do better than they did. This is what the whole story is about.”
Markey said additional funding for housing programs is needed to provide a decent standard of living for all families and addressed the “cliff effect,” when families become ineligible for government subsidies if their earnings exceed state limits.