LAWRENCE — Both protagonists in Massachusetts' high-profile U.S. Senate race are expected to visit Salvatore's Restaurant on Sunday morning.
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his challenger in the Sept. 1 primary, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, have said they will attend the North Andover Democratic Town Committee Scholarship Breakfast, according to Mark DiSalvo, a longtime Democratic State Committee member.
The annual Democratic Town Committee Breakfast, which always attracts large numbers of candidates and activists, is usually held at the North Andover Country Club. That venue, however, is undergoing renovations, so organizers had to find another location.
"This is a homecoming of sorts," DiSalvo said, noting that the section of Lawrence that lies south of the Merrimack River was part of Andover before the Mill City was incorporated. Salvatore's is no more than a few hundred yards from the North Andover town line, so if Lawrence had not been established, the restaurant probably would have ended up in North Andover when it broke away from Andover in 1855.
The hotly contested battle for a Senate seat, pitting an incumbent who has served in Congress for more than four decades against a member of the Bay State's most prominent political family, will not be the only electoral fight that will play out at Salvatore's.
Congressman Seth Moulton, whose district includes North Andover but not Lawrence, is expected to be there, according to DiSalvo. Moulton, who began a quest for the presidency last year but dropped out after he failed to score high enough in polls to participate in any of the debates, will likely encounter all three of his primary opponents at the breakfast.
Angus McQuilken of Topsfield, founder of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Prevention of Gun Violence; Jamie Belsito, also of Topsfield, a Salem State University trustee and maternal health advocate; and Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport, an inventor and climate activist, are expected to attend, according to DiSalvo.
Those who attend will be allowed to participate in straw polls for the Democratic presidential nomination and the March 31 North Andover town election. DiSalvo always stresses that the straw polls are "unscientific."
This will not be the first time Markey and Kennedy have appeared at the same political event in Lawrence. Last year, when U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her candidacy for the presidential nomination between the historic Everett and Stone mills, both men gave her high praise.
Markey was elected to the U.S. House in 1976, when he was only 30. He then represented a district clustered around his hometown of Malden for 37 years.
When John Kerry resigned from the Senate in 2013 to become secretary of state, Markey won the special election to succeed him.
Kennedy was elected to his current position in 2012, after longtime Congressman Barney Frank declined to seek re-election.