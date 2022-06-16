Lawrence's Esperanza Academy, an all-girls middle school, held graduation ceremonies for 13 students on the Campagnone Common on June 11. The school's programs are designed to empower girls to redefine what they expect of themselves, counter societal limitations, and take on challenges that positively impact their lives in Lawrence and beyond. 6/11/22
Marking a milestone: Esperanza Academy holds graduation ceremonies
- TIM JEAN/Staff photographer
