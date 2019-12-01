NORTH ANDOVER — Cervizzi's Martial Academy, which has locations in North Andover, North Reading and Lynnfield, raised $1,180 that will be contributed to efforts to find a cure for breast cancer.
“We sold pink karate belts for our students, children and adults, and for our instructors to wear in support of those who have been or may be affected by breast cancer. Students got to wear their pink belts in class for the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Kris Smith, chief instructor at Cervizzi's North Reading dojo.
Smith coordinated the fundraising drive.
This is Cervizzi’s most recent humanitarian endeavor. The company is always looking for ways to give back to the communities in which it operates, Smith said.
The academy has hosted board-breaking events to raise money for Children’s Hospital; sold T-shirts to support a young student, currently a purple belt, who suffered a devastating illness; collected food for local pantries; and helped a student collect new slippers to be distributed to patients at Children’s Hospital during the Christmas season.
“Our students are always enthusiastic about being involved,” Smith said. “We all look forward to the next opportunity to give back.”
Any charity or nonprofit organization that needs help is invited to call Cervizzi's at 978-664-0256.
NECC announces Presidential Scholars
HAVERHILL — Ten local 2019 high school graduates were accepted into Northern Essex Community College’s Presidential Scholars Program, an honors program devoted to high academic achievement.
The program is designed to reward motivated high school students who will be attending Northern Essex. Students are selected based on their high school academic record and recommendations from high school guidance counselors and teachers.
Admission to the program includes a $1,000 scholarship (over two semesters,) which is renewable provided the recipient maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher while attending NECC.
This year’s Presidential Scholars include the following: Molly McCracken, Haverhill High School, Laboratory Science; Jillian Stacy, Methuen High School, Criminal Justice; Kendra Adan, Greater Lawrence Technical High School, General Studies: Health Specialization; Daniella Cameron, Lawrence High School, Business Management; Jeranny Geraldo, Lawrence International High School, General Studies: Health Specialization; Cindy Pena, Greater Lawrence Technical high School, General Studies: Health Specialization; Neyshkaliz Plaza, Lawrence High School, General Studies: Health Specialization; Joshua Robles, Greater Lawrence Technical High School, General Studies: Art & Design; Mincarys Trinidad Gomez, Central Catholic High School, Liberal Arts, and Erika Arias, Greater Lawrence Technical High School, Criminal Justice.
For more information, contact Lindsay Graham at scholarships@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3629.
6K gives $6,000 to Habitat for Humanity
NORTH ANDOVER — The team at 6K, formerly Amastan Technologies, recently presented a check for $6,000 to Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity.
The money will go toward Habitat's project on Lupine Road in Andover, which is expected to be completed next spring. The families that have been selected will move into their new homes at that time.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds homes for lower-income owners.
Aaron Bent, chief executive officer of 6K, a firm that manufactures metal powders, said he encourages his team to contribute to the community.
Bent resides in Andover.
Interfaith Choir presents Christmas concert
HAMPSTEAD — The Interfaith Choir will present its Christmas concert, “Emmanuel, God with Us,” Saturday , Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main St. , and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry. A free will offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served after the concerts.
NECC to offer free robotics and automation program
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold an information session on Dec. 11 about a seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program that begins this winter. The grant-funded, noncredit program is free to qualified applicants.
The information sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be held at the Greater Lawrence Technical School, (GLTS) 57 River Road, Andover, at 4 p.m. The program, which is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17 to 29) with the minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent, runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, Mondays through Thursdays, from 4 to 9 p.m. at GLTS.
The program is ideal for anyone with mechanical, electrical, IT or manufacturing skills or experience.
Students who successfully complete the robotics portion of the program by passing the online modules, hands-on labs and final exam, will receive the FANUC CERT “Handling Tool Operations and Programming” Cert Level I.
The program, offered through NECC’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, is sponsored by a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration. For more information, or to register for one of the information nights, call 978-556-3067 or 978-722-7054.
Autism-friendly Santa Brunch and photos
LAWRENCE — Have an Autism-friendly brunch with Santa, Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism come for an autism-friendly, nonjudgmental family brunch and photos with Santa. Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included)The event includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, dessert and soft drinks. For reservations, visit AutismEats.org, and specify dietary restrictions if any.