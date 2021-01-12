Martinez-Dominguez announces she's running for mayor of Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Vilma Martinez-Dominguez has spent the last several years maintaining a presence around City Hall as community development director, and now she hopes to take on a bigger role — mayor of Lawrence.
Martinez-Dominguez formally announced her candidacy for mayor Tuesday, releasing a campaign video on her website www.vilmaformayor.com. The video, available in English and Spanish, highlights Martinez-Dominguez's platform which includes affordable, quality housing for all; public safety and public infrastructure investments; and increasing job opportunities.
“As a seasoned public servant, mother, grandmother, wife, and person of faith, I understand the immigrant experience and what is needed to forge a brighter, more inclusive future for all residents, particularly those that have been left behind,” Martinez-Dominguez said in her campaign announcement. “It is through my personal and professional journey and experiences that I’ve become a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable people in our community, understanding that when we lift up those who are struggling, we lift up the entire community.”
A graduate of Springfield College, Martinez-Dominguez co-founded the Mayor's Health Task Force, a citywide partnership that promotes health equity for all residents. Prior to her three years as a city employee, Martinez-Dominguez worked for 16 years in various roles at the YWCA of Greater Lawrence.
"This is a pivotal time for our city. We are living in difficult times, as we continue to recover from the gas explosions and battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said Martinez-Dominguez, who is married and has three adult children and a 6-year-old grandchild. "Lawrence needs a leader that understands our challenges and opportunities, and that can build on the progress and partnerships that we have created together. Our city needs someone with my experience, track record, commitment, and passion to serve, to lead our city forward."
According to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, several people have voiced intentions to run for mayor of Lawrence. They include former at-large City Councilor Brian De Pena, ex-mayor and former state Rep. William Lantigua, firefighter Alexander Vargas and Ana Morales, former chief of staff for Mayor Daniel Rivera. It is unclear, however, if all of those people intend to run in the regularly scheduled November election.
The November election was under scrutiny after Rivera, who left office last week to begin a new role as president and CEO of the state agency MassDevelopment, resigned with a year left in his second mayoral term. City councilors submitted a home rule petition to the state that sought relief from the city charter's requirement to hold a special election to elect a new mayor. If Gov. Charlie Baker had not signed the petition, a special election would have happened within 90 days of Rivera's resignation. Instead, City Council President Kendrys Vasquez was sworn in as mayor late Friday as a result of the petition becoming law. Vasquez will serve as mayor until the November election.