LAWRENCE — Six residents at Mary Immaculate Health Care Services have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a situation that's being monitored by local and state officials.
The six positive tests, as of Friday, were reported to the state's Department of Public Health as required, Delbert Downing, Mary Immaculate administrator said Sunday.
The 172 Lawrence St. facility offers a variety of nursing care services including residential, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care and adult day care, according to its website.
Delbert said federal Center Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being adhered to, staff is being closely monitored and no visitors are allowed in the facility.
The new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, can cause intense respiratory symptoms and possible death. Nationally residents are urged to stay home, wash their hands frequently and, if they leave home, to distance themselves from others by 6 feet and to wear a face mask.
The city of Lawrence on Saturday reported a total of 270 positive COVID-19 tests and two deaths, a man and a woman over age 70.
Reached Sunday, Mayor Daniel Rivera and Michael Armano, inspectional services director, said they could not speak publicly about "clusters" of COVID-19 emerging in the city.
However, in a conference call, they explained they are trying to trace the virus and that cases in nursing homes and care facilities are expected.
"You are going to have some of these happen because of higher risk situations," Rivera said.
There are four nursing facilities, including Mary Immaculate, in Lawrence.
"We want to help them all. Once we know we can work with inspectional services, DPH and the state to make it better for nursing homes and businesses and clients and employees ... as best we can," Rivera said.
"We know folks are scared. In this environment, we are all scared," Rivera added.
Mary Immaculate notified families and caregivers of a single positive COVID-19 case in a letter dated March 30.
"The health and well being of our residents and staff remains our number one priority," according to the letter, obtained by The Eagle-Tribune.
"Our staff is working with the DPH and our Covenant Health Infection Control Team to adhere to all infection control standards ... All our residents and staff are closely monitored for any symptoms and testing is done as needed," according to the letter.
Any resident who tests positive for COVID-19 will remain in isolation for 14 days and "our staff will be providing care with proper personal protective equipment."
